3 early predictions for the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Yzer-plan seems to be in full force for the Detroit Red Wings, and since it’s paying off in 2023-24, there is a good chance they add more talent to the team.
By Sion Fawkes
1. John Gibson, G
This is a trade that many fans will scoff at, given John Gibsons’s pedestrian play with the Anaheim Ducks and the fact goaltenders Alex Lyon and James Reimer have been remarkable. However, they are barely part-time starters in the NHL, and it’s wise that the Red Wings continue to limit their time in the net.
Ville Husso is Detroit’s top starter, but he’s been struggling since he arrived with the organization. Husso has a solid 8-4-2 record, but his 0.886 save percentage and 3.65 GAA are cringe-worthy. Therefore, if the Red Wings plan on making a playoff run, they need someone better to land most of the starts.
Gibson is a former Vezina contender and a recipient of the Jennings Trophy, While he has struggled recently, he has proven he can be a sound goaltender when he has a good team around him, and Yzerman looks as though he’s put one together this season.
The Anaheim Ducks are firmly entrenched in rebuilding mode, so they will be looking for prospects. While the Red Wings would love to start easing their prospects in, it also makes little sense to keep them around if it means building a championship contender this season, so Yzerman will give Anaheim a pair of developmental guys in Jonatan Berggren and Sebastian Cossa.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)