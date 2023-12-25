3 early predictions for the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors should be active around the trade deadline as they attempt to make a push for the playoffs
It's been an uneven start for the Golden State Warriors who currently sit at 15-14 at the Christmas Eve break, 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they'd have the final play-in spot, placing half a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns, as shocking as that may be.
The Warriors entered this season as one of the favorites in the Western Conference once again, but have played like the borderline playoff team they are. They've had some impressive wins against teams like the Celtics and Thunder, but have also lost some incredibly close games that they probably should have come out on top of.
Stephen Curry has done his thing and the Warriors have even gotten some surprisingly good production from guys like Brandon Podziemski and Dario Saric, but have also gotten some incredibly disappointing play from their highest-paid players not named Steph Curry.
With the trade deadline less than two months away, the Warriors are going to have to be active if they want any hopes of seriously competing in this challenging Western Conference. It'll be hard for Golden State to do so, but not impossible. Here are three predictions for how GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. will try to navigate their trade deadline.
3) The Warriors will keep their big three together for the rest of the season
Trade chatter surrounding the likes of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green at this point makes sense. Thompson, one-half of the "Splash Brothers" has had himself a disappointing year thus far, averaging just 17.6 points per game on 38.7 percent from 3-point range. That 3-point percentage is the second-lowest mark of his career, and he's averaging his fewest points per game since the 2012-13 season, which was his second year in the NBA.
Fortunately for Golden State, Thompson has picked it up of late and hopefully that'll continue. Trade talks surrounding him make sense considering the fact that he's in the final year of his deal and he reportedly turned down an extension offer the Warriors made him, but it's hard to see him going anywhere midseason, especially while he's playing well.
Draymond Green is another player Golden State could possibly consider moving, but due to his indefinite suspension, it's hard to believe anyone would want him, or at the very least give Golden State a respectable package for a player who is still impactful when on the court.
The fans wouldn't like Klay or Draymond traded, and those players likely wouldn't have the trade value to bring them assets back that can help them win right now with Stephen Curry. As fun as it'd be to see stars on the block, it just won't happen.