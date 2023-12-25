3 early predictions for the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors should be active around the trade deadline as they attempt to make a push for the playoffs
2) The Warriors will trade one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody to make a playoff push
What's unfortunate about this Warriors team is they're a fringe playoff team right now with no real path to getting much better. Their best players are older and on expensive contracts, and they don't have many super valuable young pieces or draft picks to help them land a star in a trade.
While the Warriors might not have a young star to deal at the deadline, they do have a pair of young players in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who would have some sort of value if they were put on the trade block. Both Kuminga (#7 overall) and Moody (#14 overall) were lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, so perhaps one of them going to a team where they'd get more touches would help them break out.
When healthy, Kuminga and Moody are nothing more than bench players for this Warriors team, averaging around or in Moody's case less than 20 minutes per game. If the Warriors got to choose, they'd presumably part with Moody before Kuminga, as the latter is there as Draymond Green's safety net.
Both of these players are under team control through next season on their rookie deals and are RFA's after the 2025 season, meaning they'd be under control for a long while. They likely don't get Golden State a star, but one of them would certainly fetch an upgrade in their rotation.