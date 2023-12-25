3 early predictions for the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors should be active around the trade deadline as they attempt to make a push for the playoffs
3) The Warriors will try and fail to find a suitor for Andrew Wiggins' horrific contract
Agreeing to an extension ahead of the 2022-23 season with Andrew Wiggins felt like a no-brainer for the Warriors. Wiggins had established himself as a key player on an NBA title team and at 27 years old, seemed to be a safe bet as a productive player for years to come.
Wiggins got off to a good start last season but missed substantial time for personal reasons and hasn't quite looked the same since. He struggled in their second-round defeat at the hands of the Lakers in the playoffs, and has had the worst regular season of his career by far so far this season.
Wiggins has appeared in 25 games for Golden State and is averaging just 12.3 points per game on .420/.300/.667 shooting splits. His efficiency has taken a huge hit, and his scoring output in general has suffered as well as this player who was once a consistent 17-19 PPG guy with Golden State is now averaging 12 points on 11 field goal attempts per game.
The Warriors have recently moved the struggling Wiggins into a bench role with Brandon Podziemski taking over his spot. Podziemski has played well, but Wiggins has had mixed results.
Wiggins has two more guaranteed years left on his deal, making a little over $26 million and $28 million for the next two seasons. He then has a player option worth a little over $30 million for the 2026-27 season which he's sure to pick up with him playing like this. That's three years of Wiggins on horrific money. Golden State would love to get rid of that and is sure to get creative in attempts to do so, but will not be successful in finding a taker.