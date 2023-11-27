3 Eduardo Rodriguez favorites if Tigers just signed his replacement
The Detroit Tigers have inked Kenta Maeda to a two-year, $24 million deal. This could mean that they are out of the running for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez
By Curt Bishop
2. Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are the team that drafted and developed Rodriguez. He made his MLB debut with them back in 2015 and became a reliable rotation arm, even helping lead them to a World Series title in 2018.
Boston is a team in need of starting pitching after their rotation failed them in 2023 and caused yet another last place finish.
But given their familiarity with Rodriguez, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch for the left-hander to potentially head back to Boston if the door is closed on a reunion with the Tigers.
At the trade deadline, Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause when a deal was put in place to send him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had cited wanting to stay closer to his family on the east coast.
Going back to Boston would give him that opportunity and it would put him in a place that he is already very familiar with.
Boston's rotation currently has a ton of question marks with Corey Kluber and James Paxton now free agents. Signing Rodriguez could give them some certainty in their rotation.