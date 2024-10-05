3 extremely early Seahawks trades that already need to be targeted
The Seattle Seahawks are at a crucial point in their season as injuries continue to mount, especially on defense. With key players sidelined and their return uncertain, Seattle must explore roster reinforcements. The defense needs help at pass rush and linebacker, while the offensive line struggles to provide protection, affecting both the run game and quarterback play.
To remain competitive and make a serious push this season, the Seahawks should consider potential trade options to fill these crucial gaps. A few well-placed moves could not only stabilize the current roster but also set Seattle on a path to rediscover the dominant defensive identity that once defined the franchise. Strengthening these areas would give the team a much-needed boost for the rest of the season.
What trade targets should already be on Seattle's radar?
EDGE Haasan Reddick, New York Jets
Last week against the Lions, the Seahawks were missing key defenders, including linebackers Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, and Jerome Baker, as well as defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, defensive end Leonard Williams, and safety Julian Love (who left in the second half). Many of their statuses remain questionable for the upcoming week, raising concerns about their availability moving forward.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets traded a third-round pick to the Eagles for edge rusher Haason Reddick this offseason, but he’s been holding out for a new contract, with the Jets unwilling to budge.
Reddick could be a valuable addition to the Seahawks’ pass rush, especially given their current lack of a true threat in that area. With the recent hiring of a defensive-minded head coach, the Seahawks are eager to return to their dominant “Legion of Boom” defensive days, and adding Reddick could be the key to achieving that.
OL Daniel Brunskill, Tennessee Titans
Daniel Brunskill has emerged as a potential trade candidate for the Tennessee Titans. While Brunskill isn’t a starter this season, his versatility on the offensive line could make him an attractive option for teams in need of interior line help. The Titans, currently in a rebuild, may look to move Brunskill for future assets, and the Seahawks could be an ideal trade partner.
Seattle needs a few reinforcements on their offensive line, particularly in the interior, to strengthen their run game. A deal for Brunskill could be beneficial for both teams, with Tennessee gaining resources for their rebuild and Seattle bolstering a key position of need.
LB Devin White, Philadelphia Eagles
With injuries to key linebackers like Tyrel Dodson, Boye Mafe, and Jerome Baker, the Seahawks could benefit from adding a standout linebacker to their defense. Since Bobby Wagner’s departure, Seattle has lacked a star at the position who could serve as a leader and help return the defense to its former "Legion of Boom" dominance. One option could be former Buccaneers star Devin White, who won a Super Bowl, earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020, and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.
White signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason but has been a healthy scratch through four games, suggesting the Eagles may move on from him soon. Acquiring White could bolster the Seahawks' defense and give him a fresh start in a system that values aggressive, playmaking linebackers.