3 former Browns QBs who could've helped avoid Deshaun Watson disaster
The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of quarterbacks, and they sure could use some of those passers right about now.
By Mark Powell
Before the season, Baker Mayfield was available for the Browns
Yes, Baker Mayfield wanted a starting opportunity, especially after he out-performed expectations with Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams to end the 2022 season. Mayfield would sign with the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beat out Kyle Trask in training camp.
A return to Cleveland was never really on the table for multiple reasons. First, the Browns insulted Mayfield on his way out of town, with the front office saying they were ready for "an adult in the room." Baker isn't a QB guru by any means, but he's not a bad option especially as a backup. Also, he's handled himself with class since his NFL arrival, which is far more than Watson can say.
Mayfield has played above his asking price in Tampa Bay. Scheduled to be a free agent again this offseason, Baker has taken on the role of a journeyman starter. He can exceed in most systems if given the chance, and the Bucs have a number of capable wide receivers remaining, most of whom were intended to help Tom Brady. If the Buccaneers want Mayfield back, he'll take it.
Frankly, it's the Browns loss.