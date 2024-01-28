3 former Cowboys who would thrive in Kellen Moore's new Eagles offense
With former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore taking over the Eagles play-calling duties, these former Dallas players should head to Philadelphia.
By Mark Powell
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been hired as the new Philadelphia Eagles play caller under Nick Sirianni. Moore spent a season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but switched sides in this rivalry once Jim Harbaugh was hired as the new head coach in LA. Moore has extensive play-calling experience from his time in Dallas.
Moore is a solid hire for Sirianni and the Eagles, which desperately needed some fresh faces on the coaching staff following a disastrous end to the 2023 season. Brian Johnson, the previous OC who was brought in to replace Shane Steichen, struggled towards the end of the year. Philly is loaded with offensive weapons for Moore to play with, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back D'Andre Swift (assuming the Eagles bring him back) and wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Still, there is plenty of work to do this offseason for Howie Roseman. If he's smart, Roseman will bring in some players Moore is familiar with from his time in Dallas, when his offense was most successful. These former Cowboys could become Eagles sometime soon.
3. Eagles should sign Noah Brown, because they need a solid No. 3
Noah Brown spent the 2023 season with the Houston Texans, but prior to that he played with the Cowboys while Moore was in Dallas. Brown was an outlet for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, and the Eagles were lacking just that last year.
When AJ Brown went down due to injury prior to the 2023 postseason, the Eagles were lacking serious options to replace him. Quez Watkins claimed to be up for the challenge prior to Philadelphia's eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“The opportunity is on the table,” Watkins said.“I’m here to take advantage … Last week my confidence went through the roof. I felt like I put on display what I’m capable of if given the opportunity.”
While I love Watkins confidence, he had just three catches for 12 yards against the Bucs. Tampa Bay knew he wasn't a real threat for Hurts. Brown could be, if Philly plays their cards right.