3 former Cowboys who would thrive in Kellen Moore's new Eagles offense
With former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore taking over the Eagles play-calling duties, these former Dallas players should head to Philadelphia.
By Mark Powell
2. Eagles should sign Tony Pollard if he's affordable
Tony Pollard struggled at times this season, which was his first as a starting running back in Dallas post-Ezekiel Elliott. If Pollard proved anything, it's that he needs another bell-cow back in the backfield with him. Pollard was at his best while Moore was the OC, and Elliott was around to take most of the hits for him. FanSided's Cody Williams pointed this out in an article following Dallas' postseason exit.
"Pollard, based on earlier in his career, is likely going to command more money on the open market than the Cowboys should be willing to offer. More importantly, Dallas also has a number of other big deals for the likes of Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and others that they need to work out."
Dallas could very well keep Pollard around if they franchise tag him this offseason, but that may not be in their best interest. Paying a running back top dollar isn't a path to success in the modern NFL, and the Cowboys are in Super Bowl or bust territory at this point in their window.
The Eagles face some trouble in their backfield this offseason, as Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny are all free agents. The acquisition of Pollard would offset at least a few of those departures, and there's only so much money to go around.