3 former Cowboys who would thrive in Kellen Moore's new Eagles offense
With former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore taking over the Eagles play-calling duties, these former Dallas players should head to Philadelphia.
By Mark Powell
1. Eagles will need a center to replace Jason Kelce
While Jason Kelce has yet to officially declare his retirement, all signs point in that direction. Heck, Kelce has embraced retired life thus far, even drinking with Bills fans and making quite the first impression on Taylor Swift, who is dating his brother Travis. Kelce's post-retirement life is set up well with the 'New Heights' podcast and more. It should be noted that Kelce did not officially retire from the NFL yet, of course:
"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what's been leaked to the media. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.
However, should the future Hall-of-Fame center call it quits, the Eagles could acquire a former Cowboy to replace him. Connor Williams is a free agent. Williams spent the last few seasons with the Miami Dolphins, though he has experience in Moore's system and would be an ideal fit.
Williams market value is expected to be around $13.5 million per year on a multiyear deal. He'll be well worth it given the continuity he can form with Hurts, who desperately needs an offensive line he can rely on.