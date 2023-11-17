3 former Maple Leafs players thriving elsewhere to start 2023-24
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been up and down this season, but some former players might make them envious of what they could have been.
By Nick Villano
2. Michael Bunting, Carolina Hurricanes
Michael Bunting hasn't been a world-beater, but his contributions to the Carolina Hurricanes make a lot of sense. He brings a grinder mentality and can score. He has nine points in 15 games. That's about what's expected. If he can stay around 50 points per season and bring intangibles that make themselves known in the playoffs, the Hurricanes will love this signing.
Bunting signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract this offseason. Later, we learned the Maple Leafs didn't even offer him a contract. It shows the Maple Leafs under new general manager Brad Treliving had a plan that was much different than Kyle Dubas's plan, who is now the general manager in Pittsburgh. He went on to say he "didn't hear much" from the Maple Leafs and just had to assume they were moving on. Ouch.
Now, Bunting found another Stanley Cup contender who could use his services. The Canes have been known to find the players others ignore. His $13.5 million contract suggests there was some kind of market for Bunting, but it's surprising he had no market.
The Leafs gave the money they had for Bunting to Bertuzzi (and then some). Would they rather have Bunting? His numbers are better early in the season, but one has to expect Bertuzzi will get better, too. Still, this one kind of hurts. Bunting has been exactly what one would expect, and the Leafs could really use what he brings.