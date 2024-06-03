3 former Saints who are shockingly still not signed
By Lior Lampert
The New Orleans Saints have manipulated the NFL salary cap in recent years. Now, it seems like it is finally catching up to them.
Roughly $28 million over the limit, the Saints have had difficulties retaining their players, cutting ties with proven veterans to clear funds.
While it's an unenviable position to be in and unfortunate for the Saints, other teams have been capitalizing on their misfortunes. However, some former New Orleans players have shockingly slipped through the cracks and remain available via free agency, headlined by this group.
3 former Saints who are shockingly still not signed
3. Trai Turner, Guard
Right guard Trai Turner has experienced a fall from grace following a promising start to his career. He earned five consecutive Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Carolina Panthers from 2014 to 2019. But since then, it has been tough sledding.
Turner signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Saints last offseason. Unluckily, for him and New Orleans, he tore his quadriceps only days later and was sidelined for the 2023 campaign.
Alas, Turner returns to unrestricted free agency without suiting up for the Saints in his lone season with the team.
The last time we saw Turner play was in 2022, as a member of the Washington Commanders. He earned a less-than-stellar overall Pro Football Focus grade of 53.0. Nonetheless, it is shocking that no team has pursued him, especially given his pedigree and that he has started 118 games throughout his career.
Even if Turner is turning 31 this month and coming off a significant injury, he offers plenty of upside for a team needing interior offensive line help. Moreover, his age and injury history allow another franchise to swoop in and take a low-risk, high-reward flier.
It shouldn't cost much to sign Turner. But his track record of success makes him an intriguing and worthwhile target.
2. Marcus Maye, Safety
Marcus Maye formed arguably the most dynamic safety tandem in football with three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams during their time with the New York Jets. Sadly, he has failed to rediscover his form since, with injuries playing a consequential role in his downfall. Over the past three seasons, he has been available 23 of 51 possible games.
After signing a three-year, $22 million deal with the Saints in 2022, Maye has failed to replicate the early success of his once-promising career. However, this is primarily because of the 2017 second-round pick's inability to stay on the field.
The Saints released Maye as a cap casualty in March, shedding $1.43 million off their 2024 payroll. While the financial relief was minimal, it was a move New Orleans had to execute, considering their circumstances. But that shouldn't stop rival executives from trying to scoop him up.
Maye, 31, is a ballhawk who can provide teams with a veteran presence in the secondary. Despite the slew of injuries, he has managed to record multiple pass deflections every year of his career. Moreover, he has forced a fumble in four of his seven seasons as a pro.
1. Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
We are only five seasons removed from former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas setting the single-season receptions record. Since then, a lot has changed -- to say the least.
The once-elite pass-catcher earned the nickname "Can't Guard Mike" for his dominant on-field efforts. However, the alias hasn't aged well. New Orleans was so desperate to get off his contract that they designated him a post-June 1 cut this offseason, spreading his cap hit across multiple years.
After earning consecutive All-Pro nods in 2018 and 2019, Thomas has been available for 20 of 67 possible regular season games from 2020-23. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year has dealt with severe lower-body and soft-tissue injuries in that span.
Thomas appeared to be the healthiest he's been this past season since his historic campaign in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10. He caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown en route to earning above-average Pro Football Focus remarks. While it is nothing to write home about, the 2016 second-round pick proved he can still be a serviceable option.
We saw the Baltimore Ravens sign veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has a similar career trajectory, to an incentive-laden one-year, $15 million pact last April. Why has no team tried to court Thomas on a comparable deal? He arguably offers more upside than the former did at this stage in their respective careers.