3 NFL teams that should swoop in to stop Frank Clark from re-signing with Chiefs
A Frank Clark reunion with the Chiefs seems likely, unless one of these three teams goes after the Broncos pass-rusher.
By Kristen Wong
2. Buffalo Bills defense could use a shot in the arm from Frank Clark
Out of all the teams on this list, the Bills admittedly have the least amount of cap space. The only way Buffalo is luring Clark over is if they whisper things like, "We're going to the Super Bowl. And you can help us."
Only five weeks into the season, injuries are piling up for the Bills defense from Matt Milano to Tre'Davious White to Von Miller. Miller is coming off an ACL injury he suffered late last season and made his 2023 debut in Week 5 in a loss to the Jaguars.
Should Miller suffer any injury-related setbacks, though, the Bills may want a fallback option. That's where Frank Clark comes in.
Now, the two pass-rushers are not in the same tier. Miller recorded an eight-sack campaign in 2022 and led the team in pass rush win rate and pressure percentage -- and he only played in 11 regular season games. Clark's three Pro Bowls do not compare to Miller's decorated lineage of defensive achievements; that being said, it wouldn't hurt the Bills to add some pass-rushing insurance.
Plus, Clark can proudly boast his 13.5 sacks in the NFL postseason, good for third-most in the league's history. A guy who can deliver in the playoffs? Seems exactly like what the Bills need in 2023.