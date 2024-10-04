3 free agents Braves can sign to win the 2025 World Series
The Atlanta Braves season ended a lot earlier than the 2021 World Series champions expected after they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round.
Now the Braves’ attention turns to 2025.
The bulk of their core is locked up on long-term contracts so there aren’t too many drastic changes the Braves need to make. But the goal is playing into November.
And with that no longer a possibility, the Braves need to look at what acquisitions can help them get back to the World Series next season.
Here are some key acquisitions they need to make to avoid an early playoff exit in 2025.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on, The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Corbin Burnes
Burnes is one of the top MLB free agents this upcoming season. With Max Fried and Charlie Morton seemingly off the books, the Braves have to make a big splash.
Ideally you bring back Fried, but can you trust him to be healthy? His durability has been an issue and if you’re going to shell out a big contract, it may be for a player that you know will be available.
In 2024, Burnes had a 2.92 ERA and tossed 181 strikes with the Baltimore Orioles this season. The Braves need some depth in the rotation and most importantly, reliability.
Between Chris Sale and Spencer Strider not being available for the postseason, Burnes durability might be the veteran piece the Braves need for a postseason run.
2. Ramón Laureano
I know this isn’t a sexy signing, but bringing Laureano back for depth could be key for the Braves. Laureano was a reliable bat for the Braves, batting .292 this season.
Sure, Ronald Acuna, Jr. should be back healthy and ready for Opening Day, but he’s also been injury prone and suffered the second torn ACL injury of his professional career. Bringing back Laureano should be nothing more than insurance following a season that involved many injuries to the lineup.
1. Tim Anderson
This is one of those low risk, high reward situations.
The Braves need some offensive help from the shortstop with Orlando Arcia not batting well. And Anderson’s 2024 season doesn’t necessarily say he’s going to be that player.
But the Braves can add a low cost option that a player that has had some success during their career. The biggest question mark is again, durability. Anderson could provide that offense from the shortstop position, but it also may not be that bad of a move if he doesn’t.