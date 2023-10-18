3 free agents the Dodgers can sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers need to sign these three free agents to win the 2024 World Series, and they do not include Shohei Ohtani.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended in unceremonious fashion last week when they were swept in the NLDS by the Arizona Diamondbacks. A 4-2 loss in Game 3 of the series sent them to their doom after winning 100 games and cruising to an NL West title.
In fact, the Dodgers ran away with the NL West, finishing 16 games ahead of the Diamondbacks, the very same team that eliminated them. But the pitching staff was too thin, and the Dodgers were unable to hold off their division rivals.
And so, this means that the Dodgers are going to have to invest in some high-priced free agents this offseason if they want to get back to the postseason and have a chance to win a World Series title. They'll be getting Walker Buehler back, but Clayton Kershaw is a free agent and Julio Urias, who was also set to enter free agency, is on leave due to a second domestic violence arrest.
Fortunately for the Dodgers, they play in a large market and have plenty of financial resources in order to lure in some top free agent pitchers.
Here are three free agents the Dodgers can sign to win it all in 2024.
Blake Snell
Even with Walker Buehler coming back in 2024, the Dodgers are going to need some top-level starting pitching this winter. Their lack of starting pitching is what cost them this postseason.
But if they're looking for aces, Blake Snell would be a good place to start. The veteran lefty has great postseason experience and is very likely to win the National League Cy Young Award at the end of the season. Snell posted an MLB-best 2.25 ERA while also winning 14 games in his 32 starts.
Having that experience in their rotation would be beneficial for the Dodgers, and Snell could provide them with another veteran voice in the clubhouse, as well as somebody who young pitchers such as Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan can lean on for support as their careers progress.
Snell is also a strikeout machine, having recorded 234 of them during the regular season. The 30-year-old will command a massive contract this coming offseason, but the Dodgers have the resources to get something like this done.
The left-hander is a workhorse who pitched a total of 180 innings with the Padres this year, and the Dodgers rotation could certainly use a pitcher of his caliber.