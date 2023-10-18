3 free agents the Dodgers can sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers need to sign these three free agents to win the 2024 World Series, and they do not include Shohei Ohtani.
By Curt Bishop
Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola will also be one of the top names available in free agency as far as ace-level starting pitchers go. The veteran right-hander is having a truly remarkable postseason with the Philadelphia Phillies. In three starts, he is 3-0 with an ERA of 0.96.
Unfortunately, his regular season numbers were not good. Despite winning 12 games, he posted a 4.46 ERA. But he's been able to salvage the season with a truly remarkable postseason.
Some of his other numbers are not too shabby. He started 32 games, pitched 193.2 innings, and punched out 202 batters. The Phillies were unable to give him the contract extension he desires, which is believed to be around eight years and $200 million.
Based on recent quotes from the right-hander, Nola may want to stay in Philadelphia, but the Dodgers can certainly lure him out west if they give him an offer close to what he is looking for.
Los Angeles has yet to win a playoff series since 2021, but adding somebody like Nola would give them a chance to change that in 2024 should they return to the postseason.
He'll need to improve his regular season numbers, but he has proven to be a solid postseason pitcher.