3 free agents the Dodgers can sign to win the 2024 World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers need to sign these three free agents to win the 2024 World Series, and they do not include Shohei Ohtani.
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery's stock continues to rise thanks to his mastery of the postseason.
Though not a stereotypical ace, the 30-year-old left-hander is certainly pitching like one this postseason. The Texas Rangers acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.
In 32 starts, Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA. This postseason, he has been a revelation. In his three starts, he is 2-0 and owns a solid ERA of 2.08. With the way he's pitching, he's set up well to receive a big payday this coming winter.
In that case, the Dodgers could be in a good position to sign him. They need pitchers who can give them a chance to win games in the postseason. They haven't won a playoff game since Game 1 of last year's NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Montgomery is quickly building up a strong postseason resume. He owns a career 1.88 ERA in postseason play after his dominant outing in Game 1 of the ALCS.
He could be a solid No. 2 starter next to Walker Buehler when the right-hander returns from Tommy John surgery, and the Dodgers could once again have a truly scary rotation.