3 free agents the Red Sox can target to win the offseason for once
The Boston Red Sox were a complete letdown for yet another season. They have a ton of talent, but Alex Cora and his team simply fell apart as the season came to a close. Now, Boston will be forced to watch their two biggest rivals, the Yankees and the Orioles, battle it out for the AL Pennant and a World Series title.
Boston's front office needs to make changes heading into 2025. They can't just sit on their hands or else Boston will be doomed for mediocrity again.
Boston already has their top three prospects, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel and Marcelo Mayer bound for promotions to the big leagues next season. If Boston can also add one, two or all three of these free-agent targets, they could place themselves in position to win the AL East in 2025.
3. LHP Tanner Scott
One of the most sought-after players at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline was the left-handed reliever from the Miami Marlins, Tanner Scott. Scott ended up going to the San Diego Padres for a King's Ransom. Scott is on an expiring deal, which puts him in unrestricted free agency this offseason. I'd assume that the Padres are going to be very aggressive in trying to get Scott back in San Diego to make their trade investment worth it.
But I'd also expect for a team like the Boston Red Sox to go after Scott and I think the fit would be quite perfect. Boston's closer right now is Kenley Jansen, but I'm under the assumption that Jansen is going to test the market and head to a new team in free agency this year. That leaves the Red Sox without a closer, but a ton of money to spend.
There are very few high-leverage relievers that can perform at the level that Scott does. He would be an upgrade over Jansen, and he would be the perfect closer to add to the roster for the next three or four seasons. He could go out and throw up a sub-2.00 ERA in each of the next three or four years.
2. 1B Pete Alonso
While it was obvious that the Red Sox needed to add a closer in the next few months, this idea has less to do with a team need and more to do with adding a star.
Boston has a solid first baseman in Triston Casas. In 60 games this year, Casas slashed .240/.342/.455 with 12 home runs. He's just 24 years old and all he's doing is improving, despite facing injuries for most of the 2024 season. If the Red Sox don't add a first baseman in free agency, it wouldn't be that big of a deal because Casas can be an everyday guy there.
But Pete Alonso is available in free agency. Alonso is a generational talent for the New York Mets, but he's now set to enter unrestricted free agency after mashing 226 home runs in six seasons with the team. New York is expected to be very active in the market for Juan Soto, which could cost them upwards of $550 million if they land him. Boston has the capability to swoop in and steal Alonso from them while they're pursuing Soto.
Adding Alonso wouldn't mean benching Casas. It would mean splitting time at first base and DH for each of them. Boston could make it work. First base isn't a position of need, but Alonso is a game-changer.
1. RHP Corbin Burnes
While first base wasn't a position of need for the Red Sox, starting pitching absolutely is.
The Red Sox have a couple of good pitchers with a few mediocre ones at the back half. While Tanner Houck has been excellent at times, he's not the level of ace that a team needs to push them into the playoffs. The kind of pitcher that I think the Red Sox need is somebody like Tarik Skubal, who has taken over games all season helping to lead the Tigers to postseason contention. Though Skubal isn't in free agency, Baltimore Orioles ace, Corbin Burnes is set to enter free agency, and he would be the perfect addition for Boston.
Corbin Burnes has done nothing but dominate for the last five seasons. For the fourth time in five years, Burnes is looking to post a sub-3.00 ERA while receiving Cy Young votes. Though he won't win the Cy Young due to the dominance of Skubal, Burnes is without a doubt one of the best arms in the league.
Not only would Burnes be an addition for the Red Sox, but it would be a subtraction for the rival Orioles. Boston would be swooping in and adding an ace to their staff while forcing the Orioles to find a new ace for their roster.
Out of all the available free agents, Burnes should be Boston's top priority this offseason.