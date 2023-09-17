3 games Alabama football is definitely going to lose with rampant QB problem
For the first time in a long time, Alabama doesn't have a clear No. 1 at quarterback and it's going to cost them dearly if they don't figure it out soon.
Nick Saban got used to life with a star quarterback. The absence of one has got to be causing him the biggest headache of his life.
Jalen Milroe was benched after his critical errors against Texas. Tyler Buchner got the start against USF and looked awful, completing 5-of-14 attempts for just 34 yards. Ty Simpson replaced Buchner in the second half and went 5-of-9 for 73 yards while taking five sacks.
The terrible quarterback play put Alabama in a dogfight with USF. They barely squeaked by with a 17-3 victory. They have Roydell Williams and the defense to thank for that.
The Tide may have gotten away with one but they'll be in deep trouble in the short and long term if they don't see major improvement at QB and up front.
Games Alabama will lose because of QB problem: No. 3 Ole Miss
Former Saban assistant Steve Sarkisian already got one over on his former boss earlier this season. Lane Kiffin will get his chance to do the same in Week 4. And at this point, who is betting against Kiffin?
Ole Miss doesn't have a great defense, but USF doesn't either. The Bulls gave up 41 points to Western Kentucky and 24 to FAMU. Alabama's inability to score points was about their own deficiencies at quarterback and on the offensive line.
So the Rebels can look forward to next week's matchup and know all they need to do is outpace the Tide on offense. Kiffin can do that, even against an Alabama defense that still looks plenty stout.
Jaxson Dart is an explosive playmaker with his arm and legs. Kiffin and Dart will put up points. If whichever Alabama QB is out there can't keep up with them, it's going to be a long day.