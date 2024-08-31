3 Georgia Bulldogs who may play bigger role in title chase than expected after Week 1
By John Buhler
What a statement for Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs! It was a defensive struggle in the first half vs. the regional rival Clemson Tigers as part of the Aflac Kickoff Game on Labor Day Weekend. It was too close for comfort ... until it wasn't, as Georgia proceeded to wipe the floor with Clemson in the second half, winning effortlessly, 34-3. It was not a perfect game for the Dawgs, but one of massive intrigue.
Yes, star performers and team leaders like quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mykel Williams all made a positive impact in this game. Williams may have gotten dinged up on a chop block by Clemson star running back Phil Maffa, but we can only hope this doesn't slow down this season. The good news for Smart and Dawg Nation is UGA has some dudes as underclassmen.
What I want to do today is highlight three standouts from this huge victory for Georgia that nobody really expected would do a lot. It is all about making the most of their opportunities, as this trio of players certainly did that. If Georgia wants to win its third national title in four years, look for these players to have increased roles in making that happen. It was so much fun to watch them work.
Let's start with the guy who was directing traffic in the middle of this vaunted Georgia defense.
3. Georgia Bulldogs LB C.J. Allen
Georgia has a history of excellence at the linebacker position. Under Kirby Smart, the two most noteworthy playmakers at that position group were Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean, both of whom became legendary college football players under his guidance. While we all know about Smael Mondon Jr., Chaz Chambliss and Mykel Williams, I think C.J. Allen showed tremendous leadership.
In the pre-game on WSB-TV, Georgia legend Champ Bailey said Allen was his pick to click to become a star on this defense. He was tasked with wearing the green dot on defense. This means Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have a ton of faith in this emerging star linebacker to get this defense in a position to succeed pre-snap. He allowed his UGA teammates to make plays around him.
While Carson Beck was always going to wear the green dot on offense, look at Allen taking charge!
2. Georgia Bulldogs WR London Humphreys
This was fun to watch. Unlike forever stubborn Clemson, Georgia made a series of transfer portal pickups to help elevate their offense around Carson Beck. Although running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for this game, we saw receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys score touchdowns for this team. Young is a seasoned veteran after playing for Miami, but Humphreys can absolutely fly!
The speedy transfer from Vanderbilt has been tabbed as the next Ladd McConkey by some in Dawg Nation. I don't know if that matches up perfectly, but his two catches for a team-high 63 yards had our jaws dropping on the floor. He has good hands, great instincts and god-given speed. I am sure that Clark Lea wishes he was still playing for him in Nashville. What an explosive playmaker Humphreys is!
We are talking about a potential game-wrecker at Kirby Smart's disposal in a tertiary receiving role.
1. Georgia Bullogs RB Nate Frazier
The best offensive player on Saturday was not Carson Beck. It was running back Nate Frazier. In his first college game, he set the tone for what this season may be about for the Dawgs. He had 11 carries for a game-high 83 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 24-yard reception out of the backfield. Again, he is slated to back up Trevor Etienne this season. He will push the Florida transfer.
My favorite thing that Kirby Smart said to Molly McGrath immediately after the game was he is not ready to anoint Frazier. He made the most of his opportunity on Saturday and had all of the college football world buzzing about his innate running ability. Smart then gave a ton of credit to veteran running back Cash Jones, who also hit pay dirt in this game. Georgia might run over everyone.
If not for Frazier's great first game in the Red and Black, this one would have been so much closer.