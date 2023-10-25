3 Georgia playmakers who can help fill the void from Brock Bowers' injury
With Brock Bowers going down, these guys need to step up for Carson Beck in the passing game.
By John Buhler
1. Ladd McConkey becomes Carson Beck's new safety valve in the slot
One of the biggest reasons why the Georgia offense was so up-and-down during the first third of the season was Ladd McConkey's absence in the slot. The former under-recruited wide receiver from the Georgia-Tennessee border went from a guy few schools wanted to a player who will almost certainly be a day-two or day-three pick whenever he decides to turn pro. He is the straw that stirs the drink.
Although he may not have the physical presence of a Bowers at tight end, McConkey is every bit the reliable pass catcher in the middle of the field. Competitive as hell, he has the innate ability to take over a game as a receiver. He may have had injuries in the past, but you and I both know that he knows this is his time to shine. McConkey is already a UGA legend, but can add to his legacy, alright.
To me, McConkey's abilities to gel with any quarterback throwing him the ball does wonders for the Georgia aerial attack. He will become Beck's new safety valve with Bowers out for the next month or so. The reason this is so important is his veteran leadership will help take some of the pressure off Delp at tight end. The offense will be more wide receiver centric with Bowers working his way back.
Having a special receiving talent like McConkey should keep the Dawgs on top of college football.