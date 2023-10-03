3 Giants who need to be benched or fired after Monday Night Football
The New York Giants had another horrendous primetime game at home on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's who's most at fault.
By Scott Rogust
All has not been well for the New York Giants this season. The honeymoon period for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen has ended. The team exceeded expectations last season, made the playoffs, and won a playoff game. So, the Giants had high hopes. Entering Monday night, they were 1-2 at home at MetLife Stadium for the first time since they were blown out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys.
Things weren't any better in Week 4, as the Giants were defeated 24-3 by the Seattle Seahawks. Don't let the score fool you, it was an absolute blowout by Seattle. The Giants couldn't do anything right, whether it was on offense, defense, or special teams. An all-around abject disaster. Imagine the New York Yankees and Mets fans who were looking forward to the Giants' season after their horrendous campaigns and had to watch this.
When it comes to Giants who deserve to be benched, here's what we got.
3 Giants who need to be benched or fired, No. 3: The entire offensive line
We're cheating a bit, but it's hard to blame one player on the offensive line. It was a collective failure of a performance.
Gone are the days of the Giants offensive line of Shaun O'Hara, Rich Seubert, Chris Snee, David Diehl, and Kareem McKenzie. That was the last time that this franchise had a fully functional offensive line. Right now, the offensive line is broken without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who suffered a setback from his hamstring injury suffered in the season-opener. What seemed like a short-term injury is now a week-to-week situation.
The Giants offensive line gave Daniel Jones no time in the pocket and left him prone to 11 sacks! That's right, 11 sacks. And you thought the seven they surrendered to the Cowboys was bad.
It certainly didn't help matters that rookie center John Michael Schmitz, who had a promising start to the season, left the game due to a shoulder injury.
If there's one thing that Schoen needs to focus on and prioritize the upcoming season, it's bolstering the offensive line. Without it, the team won't succeed.