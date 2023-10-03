3 Giants who need to be benched or fired after Monday Night Football
The New York Giants had another horrendous primetime game at home on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's who's most at fault.
By Scott Rogust
3 Giants who need to be benched or fired, No. 2: Daniel Jones, QB
The New York Giants offensive line did him no favors, but quarterback Daniel Jones didn't exactly do much to instill confidence in the fanbase, especially after he signed a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason. With that amount of money devoted to him, the expectations for Jones are that much more lofty.
Jones had a promising drive in the third quarter, as he scrambled for 10 yards for a first down on fourth-and-one to set the team up in the red zone. Two plays later, Jones targeted wide receiver Parris Campbell but was picked off by Seahawks rookie defender Devon Witherspoon, who returned it for a touchdown. If the game wasn't over before, it was over then.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll was livid after that interception and was spotted throwing a tablet aside when showing Jones the play.
Jones wasn't done just yet, as threw another interception that half. Down 21-3, Jones forced a throw downfield as he was getting hit, and was picked off by safety Quandre Diggs.
In case for those fans who said that Jones isn't completely at fault, take a look at what Whitherspon said after the game. A rookie cornerback said Seattle's defense knew that Jones liked to stare down his first target. That's not good.
Jones is now 1-12 in primetime games in his career. He has two more on the schedule -- Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills and Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers.