3 Guardians to blame for Game 2 ALDS loss: Cleveland's best came up short
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Guardians squandered an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.
After their stellar 7-0 win on Saturday, the Guardians entered Game 2 at Progressive Field with hopes of forcing an elimination game on Wednesday. Instead, the game remained gridlocked through eight scoreless innings.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continued his historic postseason debut, pitching seven scoreless innings while tallying eight strikeouts and just three hits. Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd matched his counterpart through 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts, and Cleveland’s bullpen kept the game tied.
Then, at the top of the ninth inning, Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter put an end to his team’s offensive woes in dramatic fashion. With two outs and two runners on base, Carpenter connected with a slider and blasted it 423 feet into right field for a three-run home run.
As the Guardians head into Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied, there is plenty of blame to go around for the frustrating loss.
1. Emmanuel Clase
Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. He earned an All-Star nod this season with a 0.61 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 74 games. He also led the American League in saves (47) for the third consecutive season. But even after having one of the greatest seasons by any reliever, Clase may have cost the Guardians their season.
Carpenter’s ninth-inning home run was the first home run Clase has given up to a left-handed hitter in 461 days, per Fanatics. It was the first home run Clase has allowed since Aug. 30, and he hasn’t blown a save since May. Those streaks couldn’t have ended at a worse time.
Game 2 was also just his second multi-inning appearance of the season. Moving forward, perhaps Guardians manager Stephen Vogt will limit him to his regular role.
2. Jose Ramirez
Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was named as a finalist for the 2024 Hank Aaron Award on Monday, but he didn’t play like a finalist in Game 2 against Detroit. Ramírez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the shutout loss.
Ramírez led the Guardians in nearly every major offensive category and fueled Cleveland to one of the most productive offenses in the majors this season.
Ramírez recorded a double and an RBI in his first at-bat in the ALDS opener, sparking a five-run first inning by the Guardians. As the club’s top offensive weapon, he carries some responsibility for the club’s inability to get home in Game 2, which could turn out to be the defining game of their season.
The 12-year veteran played in 158 games and notched 39 home runs, 118 RBIs and 41 stolen bases.
3. David Fry
Guardians first baseman David Fry had an opportunity to bring runners home against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After Guardians catcher Austin Hedges grounded out at first, shortstop Brayan Rocchio and center fielder Steven Kwan hit ground balls to get on base.
With runners on first and third base, Fry had a chance to celebrate his own three-run homer. Instead, he grounded into an inning-ending double play. Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney swung the ball out to second baseman Colt Keith to tag out Kwan at second, and Keith tossed to first baseman Spencer Torkelson to end the inning.
The missed opportunity would have given the Guardians a 3-0 lead and potentially changed the direction of the game.
Unlike Fry, Carpenter took advantage, and now the Tigers are riding high heading into Game 3 on Wednesday.