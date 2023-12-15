3 head coaches to replace Brandon Staley after shameful TNF performance
Brandon Staley's Chargers lost to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in embarrassing fashion. He should lose his job next.
The Los Angeles Chargers had such a miserable performance in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football that Richard Sherman called for head coach Brandon Staley to be sent home at halftime.
There's no other way to say it: The Chargers have quit on their head coach. It's not about backup QB Easton Stick. It's about the head coach.
Whether LA pulls the plug on Staley on the tarmac or lets him finish out the season, these are the names they should look at to replace him.
Lions OC Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson has done a hell of a job with Jared Goff and the Lions' offense. The Chargers have got to wonder what Justin Herbert could be with a coach who knows how to get the most out of his offense.
Johnson is expected to be one of the top assistant coaches vying for a head coaching opportunity come the end of the season. Competition to land him could be fierce, but no one can offer him the chance to inherit a team with a young quarterback of Herbert's caliber already signed up to a long-term contract.
The Chargers definitely need work, but it's the perfect situation for Johnson to take on a head coaching role.