3 Houston Astros who won't be back after disappointing ALCS loss to Rangers
The Houston Astros have a long offseason ahead, especially after losing to the in-state Texas Rangers in the ALCS.
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros who won't be back: Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley has struggled to stay healthy for much of the past two seasons. Now in his final years as a playable outfielder, Brantley is not the defensive player he once was. Heck, when called upon to make an accurate throw home early in Monday night's loss against the Rangers, he opted instead to toss the ball into the infield, letting two Texas baserunners to score on the player. Hard pass.
FanSided's Drew Koch thinks Brantley could sign on with a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who could use a clubhouse presence and bat off the bench. Just look what they did with Jason Heyward this past season:
"This was not the season that the Astros, nor Brantley expected when the two sides agreed to a one-year/$12-million deal during the offseason. Houston will likely to look to upgrade the position during the offseason, so it's likely that Brantley, at 36, will have to sign elsewhere," Kock wrote.
There is a place for Brantley somewhere in MLB, but he's not a full-time player on a World Series team. That much was obvious on Monday night, and the Astros won't pay Brantley his asking price.