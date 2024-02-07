3 Houston Astros who won't be back in 2025 thanks to Jose Altuve extension
By Scott Rogust
1. Alex Bregman
Perhaps the player most in danger of hitting free agency after the 2024 season is third baseman Alex Bregman. This would have been a wild thought years ago, but it may very well become a reality.
Bregman, Houston's second-overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, quickly etched his names as a superstar not just for the Astros, but also in the league. In 2017, he was part of the Astros' first World Series-winning team. In his first full season as a major league player in 2018, he made the All-Star Game and finished fifth in AL MVP voting. In 2019, Bregman was the runner-up for the AL MVP after slashing .296/.423/.592 while recording 41 home runs, 112 RBI, 164 hits, and a MLB-high 119 walks.
After that stretch, Bregman's numbers did take a hit. Yet he is still a great contributor for the Astros.
This past season, Bregman recorded a .262 batting average, a .363 on-base percentage, a .441 slugging percentage, 25 home runs, 98 RBI, 103 runs, 163 hits, 87 strikeouts, and 92 walks in 622 at-bats (161 games). In 11 playoff games, Bregman slashed .220/.347/.585 while recording four home runs, seven RBI, nine hits, 10 runs, 10 strikeouts, and seven walks in 41 at-bats.
Turning 30-years-old this year, Bregman will still cash-in on a new deal. Spotrac projects Bregman's market value to be set with an annual salary of $31.7 million. That would set Bregman to be the fourth-highest-paid third baseman in terms of annual salary behind Anthony Rendon ($35 million), Nolan Arenado ($32.5 million), and Manny Machado ($31.8 million).
From Astros owner Jim Crane's comments, it doesn't sound like there will be much urgency for the team and Bregman to reach an agreement on a new contract. Specifically, Crane says they will negotiate with Bregman "when the time comes," via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
If Bregman were to hit free agency next winter, he would be the best option available for any team that is looking for an upgrade at third base. If that happens, Bregman could be priced out of the Astros' range. Bregman being in a different uniform in 2025 could be become a reality.