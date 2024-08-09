3 immediate impact players Lakers can trade D’Angelo Russell for
The Los Angeles Lakers' serial inaction continues as Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and company decide the new CBA is just too hard. All other major contenders, with few exceptions, have found ways to improve or at least maintain their competitive status despite harsher financial restrictions. The Lakers, fresh off a No. 7 seed and a swift first round exit, have quite possibly gotten worse.
It's unclear how much blame Pelinka shoulders for what is clearly an inept collective, but Los Angeles has not made a single noteworthy free agent signing, nor have they pulled off a trade. There is a lot riding on rookie Dalton Knecht to improve the supporting cast, with an even more dramatic gamble on the potential genius of JJ Redick, who has never coached a basketball game in his life.
At some point, the Lakers need to shake up the roster and look for ways to increase LeBron James' title odds in the twilight of his career. To have James still playing at his current level, at 39 years old, is special. We are witnessing history first-hand.
The Lakers have a responsibility, both to James and to NBA fans, to go for it. That doesn't necessarily mean throwing caution to the wind and forgetting about the future. It does, however, require meaningful attempts to upgrade weak points on the roster.
D'Angelo Russell has fallen out of the postseason rotation in two straight years now. He's on an expiring $18.7 million contract, which is a valuable trade asset in and of itself. Los Angeles has been dancing around Russell trades forever. Here are a few logical targets if Pelinka can actually pull the trigger.
3. Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
This one just makes sense. D'Angelo Russell played the best basketball of his career in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. He wouldn't serve much purpose in an all-out rebuild, but Brooklyn can hand over its offense to Russell and let him restore trade value in a high-usage environment. The numbers would pop and the Nets don't exactly have a great point guard option at the moment.
It would require more than just Russell to pry Cam Johnson out of Brooklyn, but the contracts match fairly well and Johnson's fit with the Lakers is clear as day. Los Angeles needs wing depth after losing Taurean Prince (among others) to free agency, and 3-point volume was a major area of concern last season. JJ Redick has talked about getting up more 3s. Johnson would help, as he's one of the best spot-up shooters in the league.
Listed 6-foot-8, Johnson supplies helpful versatility on the defensive end. He's not some gifted stopper, but he is a smart team defender who can guard 3s or 4s depending on the matchup, maybe even the stray 2. The NBA has moved away from strictly 3-and-D wings — you need layered, dynamic skill sets. Johnson has that classic appeal, while also possessing enough face-up prowess to attack closeouts and burn the occasional mismatch.
The Lakers add size, shooting, and a tremendous off-ball complement to their core pieces, all while elevating Austin Reaves' role in the backcourt. This feels like a no-brainer if it's on the table.
2. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
There's a good chance the Washington Wizards strive to avoid the D'Angelo Russell-Jordan Poole backcourt, which sounds like pure nightmare fuel and would absolutely rock from a pure 'what the hell, why not' sort of perspective. Russell can be flipped to a third team, though, and Washington isn't in a position to get picky about fit during the middle of a tank.
If the Lakers attach enough additional value to Russell's contract, a trade for Kyle Kuzma is very much in play. It would be a poetic and timely reunion. Dealing Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook trade a few years back has to be a profound regret in the Lakers' front office. Blessed with the freedom inherent to such a bad Wizards team, Kuzma has been allowed to stretch his wings and explore new elements of his skill set, mostly for the better.
He's still limited in terms of playmaking instincts and 3-point consistency, but Kuzma gets up a healthy volume of shots and he's a rock-solid tertiary scorer for a contender like Los Angeles. His efficiency struggles in Washington probably won't translate to a more streamlined role in LA. LeBron tends to spoon-feed easy looks and Kuzma has advanced his ancillary skill set considerably since he was last in a Lakers uniform.
Factor in solid defense on the wing, and Kuzma is another highly desirable target. The price remains high — potentially north of two first-round picks — but the Lakers are in win-now mode. Or should be, at the very least.
1. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
There has been a lot of buzz connecting the Lakers to Jerami Grant of late. The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to explore trades involving the veteran in the the coming weeks, probably in hopes of better catering the offense to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Portland has a few pricey vets, Deandre Ayton included, who don't appear to fit the timeline of this team.
Grant was more often than not the Blazers' best player last season. He averaged 21.0 points on efficient .451/.402/.817 splits and supplied steadfast defense on the wing. That contract, $160 million over five years, was a tough pill to swallow for many in the fanbase. And yet, as the NBA's cap ceiling rises due to the new TV deal, Grant's salary will become more palatable. It helps that he is severely underrated and actually quite good, despite his reputation as "overpaid."
It has been far too long since Grant was in a winning environment. He prioritized money over contention in Detroit and Portland, and it's hard to fault the dude. But, the Lakers would present Grant with the opportunity to laser-focus on his strengths while complementing two all-time great players in LeBron and AD.
Grant can freestyle his way to points, but he's much better in a more streamlined slashing role. He hits spot-up 3s, attacks the lane with long strides, and deploys his endless wingspan for finesse finishes around the basket. He would feast off of rim pressure from LeBron and Reaves, all while giving Los Angeles a new multi-positional defensive stopper on the perimeter at 6-foot-9.
The price, both in terms of contract and trade return, will be steep, but Grant is probably the best player realistically available to the Lakers right now.