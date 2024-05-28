3 Indiana Pacers who definitely won't be back next season
By Ian Levy
The Indiana Pacers seem like a team on the rise, a surprise Eastern Conference Finals appearance led by 24-year-old budding star Tyrese Haliburton. But this team has a lot to figure out this offseason.
They're not nearly as young as teams like the Thunder or Magic and they have some big decisions to make. How much are they willing to put on the table to re-sign Pascal Siakam? How much room are they willing to clear out in the rotation for the development of Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker? With TJ McConnell entering the final year of his deal, are they willing to invest in an extension to keep him around, knowing he plays the same position as two of their other most important young players — Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard?
While those decisions might be complicated these next three are fairly easy and not even necessarily in their hands. These three guys almost certainly won't be back next year.
3. James Johnson
Johnson has been through a revolving door of 10-day contracts with the Pacers but in each of the last two seasons ended up signing a guaranteed contract to finish the season. The 37-year-old forward is clearly a voice the Pacers like having in the locker room and his defense and physicality have been useful in a pinch.
But it's hard to imagine the same scenario playing out next season. The Pacers have questions in the frontcourt but the rotation is looking far more settled than it was going into this season. Unless multiple injuries crop up, the Pacers won't have minutes for Johnson and they may not even want to waste a roster spot with other youngsters like Oscar Tshiebwe, Kendall Brown and three second-round picks incoming.
If the Pacers really want to keep Johnson around, it might be time to just let him keep his seat on the bench as an assistant with a player development focus.
2. Doug McDermott
McDermott made his way back to the Pacers as part of the three-team trade that sent Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers and brought Pascal Siakam to Indiana. McDermott previously played with the Pacers for three seasons from 2018 to 2021 and while he was mostly salary filler in this deal, he was useful as an end-of-the-rotation big who could come in and hit 3s. They didn't really need anything from him but it wasn't a huge success either — he shot just 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in 15 games.
McDermott is 32 and an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Pacers don't really have a role for him and while they may like the idea of his shooting and his actual veteran leadership they'll probably have a better sue for his roster spot as they restructure their roster toward opening day.
1. Jalen Smith
Smith actually started 45 games for the Pacers over the last two seasons and was reasonably effective this year, averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He was expected to be supplanted by Obi Toppin in the rotation but played well enough to make that battle. However, once Pascal Siakam arrived, his role all but evaporated and he made just seven appearances in the playoffs, playing double-digit minutes just twice.
The Pacers power forward position is up in the air with Indiana trying to re-sign Siakam, having to at least consider keeping Toppin, who is a restricted free agent, and trying to find minutes for second-year forward Jarace Walker. Smith has a player option for next season and could choose to remain with the Pacers. But he's not really a part of their present and future and, at 23, has probably demonstrated enough potential as an athletic, mildly stretchy big, that he can find more minutes and more money somewhere else.
I'd expect him to opt out and look for another team that will have more to offer him than the Pacers do right now.