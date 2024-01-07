Fansided

3 Indianapolis Colts who won't be back after season-ending loss to Texans

The Indianapolis Colts lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Houston Texans on Saturday night, ending their season in the process.

By Mark Powell

2. Colts are at risk of losing Michael Pittman

Michael Pittman Jr. is set to be a free agent after this season. The Colts have a few options with Pittman, the first and best of which is to sign him to an extension. Pittman Jr. is young enough to develop into the No. 1 wide receiver Anthony Richardson needs. He's also volatile and injury prone enough to perhaps never become what the Colts believe he can be.

That's a rather wide range of possibilities, and it's why Indianapolis shouldn't just place the franchise tag on Pittman Jr. as a cop out. Pittman can create separation and would be a solid No. 2 option on a Super Bowl team. With the Colts, he's the best option, which says a lot about where the offense is at this season.

Spotrac lists Pittman Jr.'s market value at around a four-year, $90 million contract. The Colts have that sort of money to spend, which is why I find it hard to believe he actually leaves. However, they should consider letting Pittman walk at that rate and drafting a receiver who can play at his level for a cheaper price tag. The Colts have plenty of areas to improve, not just wide receiver.

