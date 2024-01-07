3 Indianapolis Colts who won't be back after season-ending loss to Texans
The Indianapolis Colts lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Houston Texans on Saturday night, ending their season in the process.
By Mark Powell
1. Gardner Minshew as good as gone for Colts
Gardner Minshew was an excellent signing for the Colts, but he deserves a starting opportunity somewhere. Minshew proved he can lead a team to the precipice of postseason contention on his own. He's done so several times over.
Minshew could sign with several QB-needy teams this offseason and compete for the starting job. While it's fair to expect him to wait out the free-agent market and NFL Draft, there are few capable free-agent starters outside of Kirk Cousins, who could very well stay with the Minnesota Vikings when all is said and done.
Minshew will not win a Super Bowl barring a magnificent run with a top-ranked defense, but he has a cult following and brings a level of excitement to the QB position which is lacking in many NFL cities. He's worth signing for any organization in need of a stopgap, or perhaps just a veteran in the quarterback room. And he'll receive far more than the $1.75 million he made with the Colts this season.