3 Indianapolis Colts who won't be back after season-ending loss to Texans

The Indianapolis Colts lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Houston Texans on Saturday night, ending their season in the process.

By Mark Powell

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
1. Gardner Minshew as good as gone for Colts

Gardner Minshew was an excellent signing for the Colts, but he deserves a starting opportunity somewhere. Minshew proved he can lead a team to the precipice of postseason contention on his own. He's done so several times over.

Minshew could sign with several QB-needy teams this offseason and compete for the starting job. While it's fair to expect him to wait out the free-agent market and NFL Draft, there are few capable free-agent starters outside of Kirk Cousins, who could very well stay with the Minnesota Vikings when all is said and done.

Minshew will not win a Super Bowl barring a magnificent run with a top-ranked defense, but he has a cult following and brings a level of excitement to the QB position which is lacking in many NFL cities. He's worth signing for any organization in need of a stopgap, or perhaps just a veteran in the quarterback room. And he'll receive far more than the $1.75 million he made with the Colts this season.

