3 Jets who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The New York Jets will look to make some changes after being eliminated from playoff contention. That starts with not bringing these three players back.
What began as a season full of hope and Super Bowl dreams for New York Jets fans had all too familiar of an ending. The Jets not only failed to miss the postseason but were one of the first teams eliminated in the AFC.
The Aaron Rodgers injury obviously played a huge role in the Jets posting a 5-9 record through the first 15 weeks of this season, but New York's roster is still far from perfect. Upgrades will have to be made, and that all starts with removing players who shouldn't be with the team next season.
The Jets will look to get back into playoff and Super Bowl contention in the 2024-25 season, and will do so without these three players.
3) Duane Brown's lack of durability is too much for the Jets to overlook
The Jets signed Duane Brown right before the 2022-23 season began to a two-year deal after Mekhi Becton went down with his season-ending injury. He wound up tearing his labrum right before their season opener in 2022, but missed only four games before playing the rest of the season through the pain.
He chose to return for the second year of his contract and the 17th year of his career at age 38. Unsurprisingly, he wound up injuring himself again, this time a hip issue knocked him out after just two weeks of action.
Brown has returned and played sparingly in three straight games but did not appear in New York's most recent loss in Miami. At this point with all of their offensive line issues, it makes no sense for Joe Douglas to bring Brown back. The impending free agent will either retire or find an opportunity elsewhere.