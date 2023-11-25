3 Jonathan Smith replacements Oregon State should have on speed dial
With Jonathan Smith leaving Corvallis to take over at Michigan State, Oregon State should have a wide array of good candidates to lead the Beavers out of the tunnel for next year and beyond.
By John Buhler
With news surfacing that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is taking the Michigan State job, you have to wonder who the Beavers could be looking at to replace him. Although the Beavers have no idea what conference they will play in next season, the football program is in pretty fantastic shape otherwise. They have been contenders in the Pac-12 over the last two years under Smith's guidance.
Whether the Beavers go independent or join another conference after the dissolution of the Pac-12, they should remain a viable contender to make the expanded College Football Playoff field out of the Group of Five for years to come. Unfortunately, they are between a rock and a hard place in terms of protecting their sacred Power Five designation. It may not be up to them, but we can only for the best.
This was probably the biggest reason why Smith actually decided to leave his alma mater. He was approaching rarified air in Corvallis where he could have conceivably coached the Beavers in perpetuity and never felt like he was going to be fired. Still, you cannot put a price on a higher-paying, high-profile job like Michigan State. No matter how much Smith may love Oregon State, money talks.
With Smith leaving Corvallis during this cycle of the coaching carousel, here is who could replace him.
Oregon State football: 3 replacements for Jonathan Smith as head coach
3. Ryan Grubb can be poached off regional rival's staff for seat in big chair
One name to keep an eye on should the Oregon State job come available is Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Over the last two years, the Huskies offense has really taken flight under head coach Kalen DeBoer with Michael Penix Jr. as the team's star quarterback. DeBoer may be up for other jobs as well, but he feels likely to stay put. Penix is in his last season of collegiate eligibility...
Grubb has been on DeBoer's staffs for years. He first got connected with DeBoer at Sioux Falls before following him to Eastern Michigan on one of the Eagles' offensive staffs. When DeBoer took over the offense at Fresno State in 2017, he would then work on the Bulldogs' offensive staff for the next five seasons before following DeBoer over to Washington. Simply, he is DeBoer's best protege.
Oregon State may not have the upward trajectory of schools like Oregon and Washington in the same geographical region, but it is a great first head-coaching opportunity for an offensive mind on the come-up like Grubb. He will have enough resources to compete in whatever league the Beavers join. The biggest question is if he has the leadership and the presence to navigate the unknown for them.
I would suspect that Oregon State may prioritize with someone with head-coaching experience first.