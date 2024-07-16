3 Julius Randle trades to fully embrace 'Nova Knicks' core in New York
Julius Randle was named an All-Star for the third time last season, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on .472/.311/.781 splits for the New York Knicks. In late January, however, a shoulder injury planted Randle on the sideline for the remainder of the season. New York went on a run without him, beating the (almost) full-strength Sixers in the first round before more injuries piled up in the conference semifinals.
Normally, team success when a star goes down does not equate to that star being obsolete. In the case of New York, however, it's difficult to chart a path forward for Randle. He's entering the final year of his contract, worth $28.9 million. He has a player option worth $30.9 million for the 2025-26 campaign, which he could decline in favor of signing a long-term deal.
Randle has been a centerpiece of this Knicks team since his arrival, and the production is undeniable. When featured on offense, Randle is the rare 6-foot-10 bruiser with legitimate shooting ability and passing chops. He can bully mismatches in the paint, skate past slow-footed bigs on the perimeter, and bury defenses with the occasional mid-range barrage.
And yet, New York has seemingly evolved beyond Randle over the last few months. Jalen Brunson excelled as the undisputed 1A in the playoffs. Then, New York re-upped OG Anunoby on a $212.5 million contract and traded for Mikal Bridges. Theoretically those two can start next to Randle on the wing, but are the Knicks going to bring both Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart off the bench?
Too much depth is not a problem. But, as the Knicks navigate tricky financial waters following Jalen Brunson's extension, Randle's contract becomes a hurdle to clear, more than anything else. He's just a weird fit with the style of New York's core and it's hard to imagine the Knicks extending him.
As such, it's time to fire up the trade machine. Randle should still generate a market around the league.
Knicks-Pistons trade centered on Julius Randle
The Detroit Pistons are openly advertising their flexibility as a receptacle for bad contracts. Julius Randle doesn't necessarily qualifiy as a bad contract, but he's a tricky contract. Factoring in Randle's ability to opt-out and the unique nature of his skill set, most contenders will steer clear. If the Knicks want to reshape the roster without Randle, it will require creativity from the front office and a rebuilding team that is willing to engage.
Detroit essentially takes an unwanted All-Star to improve the competitive apparatus around Cade Cunningham. The Pistons are due for another tank job ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 NBA Draft, but it's also time to start building good habits and winning a few games with Cunningham. Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. bring shooting and veteran leadership, but Randle is a legitimate offensive hub who can raise the Pistons' floor — if only so much.
If this was a straight-up deal for Randle, the Pistons probably pass. But the Knicks part with a couple protected first-round picks, including the Pistons' own 2025 first-round selection. Detroit is going to finish in the lottery, but this removes the risk of losing their 2025 pick to New York in the off chance that Randle and Cunningham succeed more dramatically than expected. Washington's top-11 protected pick gradually becomes less protected through 2026, then it becomes a pair of second-round picks if it doesn't convey.
The Pistons receive draft capital as well as Randle, who can return value in a separate trade. The price isn't terribly steep. The Knicks get their backup center in Isaiah Stewart, stepping in to replace Isaiah Hartenstein. Thibs is sure to love Stewart's non-stop motor. New York also gambles on Jaden Ivey, who feels like the odd man out for Detroit's young core. He'd be positioned for success as a slasher and connective playmaker in the second unit, hopefully spending ample reps alongside Brunson in the backcourt. Paul Reed, who Detroit recently claimed off waivers, makes the salary work and further reinforces New York's frontcourt.
This trade involves a nice mix of depth and upside for the Knicks, while the Pistons stabilize the lineup a bit and get to see what Randle does in a new situation — all while recouping future draft picks to sweeten the pot. Ideally, Ivey's departure clears the runway for Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.
Knicks-Bulls trade centered on Julius Randle
The Chicago Bulls are well-documented sellers. Nikola Vucevic is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign at a shade over $20 million annually. The same goes for Ayo Dosunmu, whose contract is worth $7 million annually. Randle's contract is, ideally, expiring. If he picks up his option for 2025-26, Randle becomes a juicy expiring trade chip for Chicago.
For the Bulls, it's a chance to cut ties with Vucevic rather than trudging through another season of mediocrity. Randle doesn't necessarily aid the tank, but if he performs well for Chicago, he could come off the books a year early. If he doesn't, the Bulls at least change the chemistry of a team perpetually stuck in the mud. Randle's physicality and frontcourt playmaking in tandem with Josh Giddey gives Chicago an intriguing new dynamic offensively. And, to be frank, Randle isn't good enough to keep the Bulls out of the lottery on his own. Especially if the Bulls can get Zach LaVine off the roster, too.
New York takes this opportunity to replace Isaiah Hartenstein with a battle-tested vet. He's not the All-Star he once was, but Vucevic provides useful shooting, post scoring, and passing at the five spot. He would thrive in DHO actions with Jalen Brunson and replace Hartenstein's knack for screen-setting, short-roll playmaking, and soft-touch finishes. Ayo Dosunmu immediately earns a nice role off the bench as a 3-and-D connector.
This is mostly shuffling salaries around, which could be why it doesn't end up happening, but the Bulls are the most stale franchise in basketball. The front office has finally committed to change. So long as Randle is not propped up as some new franchise foundtion, this trade could benefit all parties involved. Vooch gets to contend again, Dosunmu gets to learn from Brunson and DiVincenzo up close, and Randle gets his fresh start with a season to rebuild his value as a No. 1 option.
Knicks-Nets trade centered on Julius Randle
The Brooklyn Nets proved that an intense local rivalry won't prevent Sean Marks from doing business with the Knicks. So, why not pick up the phone and strike up another trade? The Mikal Bridges move signaled Brooklyn's desire to bottom out and rebuild. Cam Johnson no longer fits the timeline, and he ought to appeal to an aspiring contender in New York's vein.
It's another feel-good reunion for the Knicks, re-teaming Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson before they spend much time apart. Johnson, due roughly $23 million annually through the 2026-27 season, is your prototypical 3-and-D wing. He doesn't provide much self-creation, but he wouldn't need to in New York. A 6-foot-8 wing who hits 39.1 percent of his 3s, beats closeouts, and plays sharp defense is right up Thibs' alley, and precisely what the Knicks need in Randle's stead at the four spot.
For the Nets, it's a chance to add a few picks and bet on Randle recouping even more value down the line. Even if he picks up his option the 2025-26 season, Randle can give the Nets' rebuilding rotation direction in the short term while, ideally, fielding trade offers from aspiring contenders at the trade deadline or in the offseason. Brooklyn is going to tank, don't get it twisted. But it's good to have a real offensive leader and put up a fight. Randle can help the young Nets build solid, competitive habits under new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
It's hard to imagine the Nets furnishing the Knicks' title pursuit with another starter, but in a pure value sense, Randle is the best asset involved and there's major return value if Brooklyn plays its cards right. Randle probably doesn't want to spend the next couple years as trade bait in a uniform, but such is the business of basketball. The Knicks add a better fit, while the Nets bet on talent and long-term trade intrigue.