3 Justin Fields replacements not named Caleb Williams Bears should consider
The Chicago Bears could look to replace Justin Fields this offseason. While Caleb Williams has been the most popular option, he's not the only option.
2) The Bears can sign Kirk Cousins to replace Justin Fields
Let's say Kyler is either off the table in trade talks or Chicago just doesn't want to meet Arizona's asking price. Their two options would then be either pivoting to the draft or potentially finding a proven guy in free agency. The only free agent who would make any sort of sense for Chicago is Kirk Cousins, and stealing him away from the division rival Vikings would be pretty sweet.
Cousins saw his season end prematurely after tearing his Achilles this past season but was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before the injury. He's had his struggles in big moments, but Cousins has consistently racked up good numbers and would be the best quarterback to wear a Bears uniform in the last couple of decades easily.
At 35 years old Cousins is not the long-term solution in Chicago making him perhaps less desirable than a player in the draft or even Kyler, but if the Bears are strictly looking for the best quarterback for right now, it's hard to look past Kirk. Cousins with D.J. Moore on the outside potentially paired with Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the makings of a dynamic offense, something most younger Bears fans have never experienced.
It's probably unlikely the Bears pivot to Kirk, but they have the money to get a deal done with him and the obvious need. Stealing him away from the Vikings who really struggled without him (and potentially forcing Justin Jefferson out of Minnesota in the process) would just be the cherry on top.