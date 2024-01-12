3 Justin Fields replacements not named Caleb Williams Bears should consider
The Chicago Bears could look to replace Justin Fields this offseason. While Caleb Williams has been the most popular option, he's not the only option.
1) The Bears can draft Drake Maye to replace Justin Fields
This is the easiest and most likely solution. If the Bears decide that Caleb Williams is not the best quarterback in the draft, it'd likely be because they believe University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is.
Williams has been the player most have tabbed as the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft, but in mocks where he does not go first, Maye does. The 21-year-old just wrapped up his third year at UNC, throwing for a whopping 3,608 yards in his 12 games with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His arm has even drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers. Quite the praise.
In addition to the obvious arm talent, Maye has shown an ability to be a dual threat, which is something the Bears would certainly covet. Maye rushed 112 times this past season for 449 yards, showing similar upside to current quarterback Justin Fields in that regard.
Williams is the favorite if the Bears draft a quarterback, but don't be surprised if focus begins to shift towards Maye if he performs well in the NFL Draft Combine. The tools are there for him to be an elite QB in the NFL for a very long time. This isn't about making the popular decision, it's about making the right one. Maye probably won't be the popular decision, but he very well might be the right one.