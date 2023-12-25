3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for inexcusable Christmas loss against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, at home on Christmas day.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs to blame: Steve Spagnuolo
The overall defensive numbers for the Chiefs will look decent on Sunday. Steve Spanuolo's defense only gave up six points, as the Raiders scored two defensive touchdowns. Aidan O'Connell threw for less than 100 yards and no scores. So, what's the problem?
The Chiefs failed to force any turnovers against a rookie quarterback in O'Connell. Pierce's conservative gameplan worked to perfection without Josh Jacobs to carry the load. When Andy Reid and the KC offense needed them most, the Chiefs were routinely gashed by Zamir White out of George, and out-physicaled by the Raiders offensive line.
Spanuolo and Co. will see far tougher offenses in the AFC playoffs. Those rushing attacks will not let up, and those quarterbacks will be able to complete passes beyond the first quarter. Spanuolo and the Kansas City defense has been fine this season. Chris Jones and the pass rush has played a big role in that, along with the secondary.
White rushing for 145 yards on over six yards per carry on Monday was inexcusable, though, and it led to the Chiefs ultimate demise.