3 Kansas City Chiefs stars who have taken a step back in 2023
The Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West but have been less than impressive lately, mainly on offense.
By Jack Posey
The Kansas City Chiefs are considered one of the best teams in football. And they likely will be considered one of the best teams as long as they have the reigning MVP and best player in the league, Patrick Mahomes. But even Mahomes, who seems to change the game almost every time he steps onto the field, has struggled this year. The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been the better unit for the team, a statement that has not been true since Mahomes has been the starter.
The Chiefs, now 8-5, are at risk of losing the NFC West to the Denver Broncos, 7-5. Amid a two-game losing skid, the Broncos have gained ground in the division by winning six of their last seven.
During their most recent loss of 20-17 to the Buffalo Bills, a controversial penalty called back a long touchdown. On a deep pass to Travis Kelce, he lateraled the ball back to Kadarius Toney for a touchdown. The play would be called back because Toney was offside and the Chiefs would lose. After the game coach Andy Reid and Mahomes had opinions on the penalty.
Perhaps Kansas City's frustration is because several players they're accustomed to performing well haven't been their usual selves. Here are three players on the Chiefs having their most disappointing season.