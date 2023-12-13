3 Kansas City Chiefs stars who have taken a step back in 2023
The Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West but have been less than impressive lately, mainly on offense.
By Jack Posey
Chris Jones
Through 12 games this year Chris Jones has 7.5 sacks and 24 total tackles, which by no means makes him a bad player. Jones is still a force to be reckoned with on the football team and can wreck an opponent’s game plan at any moment. But, compared to the 15.5 sacks Jones had last year, he is having a worse year.
Jones sat out the first game of the year showing the Chiefs why they need his presence. The Chiefs lost in Week 1 to the Detroit Lions without Jones and shortly after he would get a one-year contract.
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce came into the year with an unbelievable streak of posting 1000+ yard receiving seasons dating back to 2016. And based on his total right now (896 yards) that streak will continue for yet another season. But Kelce has struggled this season. Without a fellow receiver who can consistently get open, such as when Tyreek Hill was on the Chiefs or even JuJu Smith-Schuster last year, teams are focusing on preventing Kelce from ruining the game.
Kelce will often find himself double-teamed or even triple-teamed making it hard for him to create separation and find open space. Kelce has specifically had a hard time finding the end zone. Compared to last season where Kelce had 12 touchdowns, this year he has five touchdowns.