3 Kansas City Chiefs stars who have taken a step back in 2023
The Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West but have been less than impressive lately, mainly on offense.
By Jack Posey
Patrick Mahomes
Fans are amazed at the plays Patrick Mahomes can make, whether that is throwing from crazy arm angles or making a play when there is none. Mahomes showed what he could do back in 2017 when he made a Week 18 start against the Broncos and passed for 284 yards. Ever since then, Mahomes has been a perennial MVP candidate. It all culminated last year when Mahomes passed for 5,250 yards and had 45 total touchdowns. Mahomes won his second MVP, and the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl behind him.
But this year, even for a player like Mahomes, he has shown he needs help. Mahomes will likely pass for over 4,000 yards this year (currently at 3,398), which is usually the mark of a respectable passing season. But he has 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Mahomes has struggled mostly from a lack of receiving help minus Kelce. With a receiving core mainly consisting of Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justyn Watson, Rashee Rice, and Kadarius Toney, Mahomes has suffered from a lack of his receivers getting open and drops. All of this has led to a Chiefs offense that has struggled to score points of the season.