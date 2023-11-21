3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for maddening loss to Eagles
The Chiefs gave away their Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles with infuriating blunders on offense.
2. Justin Watson
The Chiefs have a wide receiver problem. Anyone with eyes can see that. The stats also back it up as the team leads the league in drops. That's a collective bad effort from the unit, which seems to trade off who will have the biggest negative impact each week. One week it was Kadarius Toney. The next, it's Justin Watson or someone else who needs talking about.
Watson got 11 targets against the Eagles. He caught just five passes. That's an awful catch rate, even if you account for some of those misses not being his fault. There were definitely drops.
At least one of them may have cost the Chiefs the game. We're talking about the fourth-down play that would have kept Kansas City's hopes alive.
On fourth-and-25, Patrick Mahomes did everything he could. He zipped the ball to Watson's hands like it was on a string. The receiver flat-out dropped the ball in the biggest moment of the game.
A serious question can be asked about why Watson is the go-to guy there, or why no other receivers made themselves available enough to warrant 11 targets. In the end, Watson is still expected to make the play when it's needed.
Speaking of...