3 Kansas City Chiefs to blame for maddening loss to Eagles
The Chiefs gave away their Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles with infuriating blunders on offense.
1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Justin Watson's drop kept the Chiefs from extending the game, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling legitimately had a game-winning touchdown in his hands and he dropped it. That's worse.
Valdes-Scantling is on the field to beat defenses over the top. And he did that to perfection, blowing by Bradley Robey on what could have, should have been the biggest play of the game.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes put it in the perfect spot. That deep ball could not have been thrown better. Then it was on the turf, incomplete.
Valdes-Scantling has spent his career catching passes from two of the best quarterbacks in the league: Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes. If you're wondering why he hasn't been able to break through to be anything more than a middling receiver, that's why.
Of course, it feels like every receiver on the Chiefs has the opposite of the clutch gene.
Brett Veach has done an incredible job building Super Bowl-level squads in Kansas City, but this year's receiving corps might be a Super Bowl-losing unit.
Chiefs fans have got to be wondering which receiver will pop up to directly lose a game next...