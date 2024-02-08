3 Kansas City Chiefs who could end their career after Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their third Super Bowl in six years on Sunday. It could be the final appearance for some of their best players and coaches.
By Mark Powell
2. The Chiefs may need a new backup quarterback in 2024
Blaine Gabbert still has some time left on his current contract, so it's far more likely that he retires after next season, rather than on Sunday. However, there is no better gig in football than being Patrick Mahomes backup.
Gabbert gets to work with Mahomes on a weekly basis and learn from Reid. He's 34 years old, and the Chiefs could seek a better option behind the greatest asset in the NFL.
Gabbert started the Chiefs regular-season finale this season. Shane Buechele looms as a younger, more plausible long-term backup to Mahomes as well.
"It's a great dry run," Gabbert said at the time. "Ultimately, the reason we play football is to play in the games, and it's a great opportunity to get more reps under your belt. So, when your number's called, if it is called in the playoffs, we're ready to go.''
However, as the Chiefs have learned the hard way in past postseasons, simply being ready to step in for Mahomes isn't enough. Mahomes puts his body on the line every play, seemingly turning the impossible into reality. While Gabbert is a former first-round pick, perhaps they should allocate more money this offseason to a proven backup.