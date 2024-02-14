3 Kenny Pickett replacements the Steelers should avoid, but this one is a perfect fit
Replacing Kenny Pickett will be easier said than done for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
By John Buhler
One way or another, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to get better at the quarterback position pronto. In between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, there have been a lot of Bubby Bristers in Pittsburgh. When it comes to Kenny Pickett, he is closer to Devlin Hodges than he is to Neil O'Donnell. The former Pitt star is about one year away from being labeled a complete and total NFL Draft bust.
With Mitch Trubisky being released and Mason Rudolph expected to test free agency as well this offseason, that leaves Pittsburgh with Kenny Two Gloves, The Fake Slide King. Because Mike Tomlin is the head coach, he will do everything in his power to ensure us that the Steelers will win nine games next season. Maybe it goes up to 10 or a very Spinal Tap 11, but nothing more because ... Stillers...
Where the Steelers are picking in the first round, they could conceivably draft a guy No. 20 overall. However, we are probably looking at QB5 coming off the board around then. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are all top-eight locks. Even J.J. McCarthy is slated to be QB4 coming off the board a few picks before the Steelers are on the clock. Do you want Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.?
Assuming the Steelers want to go with a more seasoned veteran, they will have some options, alright.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements to avoid all together
3. Kirk Cousins is too nice and would breed false hope into Kenny Pickett
While the Minnesota Vikings have expressed interest in bringing back Kirk Cousins on another contract, there is a chance the NFC North franchise could be outbid. He is coming off a major lower-body injury and is closer to 40 than he is to 30 at this point in time. While Cousins would be an upgrade over Pickett at quarterback right away, he is too nice and would breed false hope into him.
To me, Cousins is a very clunky fit in Arthur Smith's offense. Cousins likes to spread the ball around, while Smith prefers to run something more based in 1990s NFL offensive football philosophies. Although I would expect for Cousins to be a great teammate and help dispel some issues plaguing the Steelers' locker room, his arrival only sets Pickett up to fail even more as a professional player.
I can see it now. Cousins helps the Steelers win something like 11 games next year before losing to a team it is arguably better than in the divisional round. Pickett will be his trusty backup, parlaying that into an opportunity to start somewhere else come 2025 or 2026. By that time arrives, the most pro-ready quarterback in his draft class may have forgotten how to play all together. I do not like this at all.
For what Cousins and Pittsburgh may want, they are not a good fit to begin with, even without Pickett.