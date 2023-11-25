3 Kenny Pickett replacements Steelers should covet, 2 to avoid like the plague
If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to move on from Kenny Pickett next season, here are the replacements that make the most sense — and a couple the team should avoid.
Steelers could bring in a familiar former foe in Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in the thick of the NFC South postseason hunt, if only because the NFC South is all-time terrible. That is clearly a roster in flux. Tom Brady's exit left the Bucs in a transitional state, which makes it difficult to truly "blame" anybody for the team's sub-.500 record.
If anything, the offense deserves credit for keeping a respectable pace despite the circumstances. Baker Mayfield signed a one-year, prove-it contract with the Bucs to compete with Kyle Trask in training camp. Mayfield didn't only win the job; he has been damn good at his job, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,389 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 starts.
The Bucs average 227.8 passing yards per game, which is 13th in the NFL. That's not great, but it sure ain't terrible. Mayfield has been perfectly competent at the reins, cutting down on his trademark mistakes and infusing the Bucs' offense with an appropriate balance of gunslinging bravery and veteran poise.
Tampa Bay could justify bringing Mayfield back, but he's going to get more expensive. The Steelers are in a better position to field a contender around Mayfield. Pittsburgh's run game has been revelatory of late as Jaylen Warren takes off and the defense is borderline elite, with the additional bonus of Mike Tomlin — who appears incapable of a losing season — captaining the ship.
Mayfield has always had the arm talent to succeed, it was a matter of fine-tuning his decision-making both on and off the field. He appears to have it figured out. He's not the elite No. 1 pick QB folks imagined out of Oklahoma, but he's a reliable starter who would drastically improve the Steelers' current setup.