3 keys to success for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-2024 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have high hopes for the 2023 NBA season. Here are three keys to success for the team.
By Sam Penix
1. The Cavs gets more physical
Making their first playoff appearance without LeBron James since 1997-1998, there was a lot of hype for Cleveland's first-round series against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the lights were too bright for the young group, and they were thoroughly outplayed by NYK, falling four games to one.
The series really was not nearly as close as the box score may indicate, and the Cavaliers were just out-physicaled by New York. The Knicks averaged 15 offensive rebounds per game, which for context, would have led the league last season by 1.6 (the Houston Rockets averaged 13.4 per night).
Tristan Thompson is not a rotation-level player at this point in his career and was brought in as a mentor, so Cleveland will be counting on Mobley, Allen, and Jones to be more effective on the glass.
If the Cavaliers can focus on these three things, they can not only advance in the playoffs, but contend for an NBA Finals berth.