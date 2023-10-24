3 keys to success for the Lakers this season
The Los Angeles Lakers have a championship-or-bust mindset. If they're actually going to deliver a title they'll need these three factors to break in their favor.
1. The Lakers have to stay healthy
The single most important thing for the Lakers is that they stay healthy. There is definitely a big cloud that surrounds the Lakers because of their two superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis being injury prone.
Both James and Davis are top 10 players in the NBA and Davis is arguably the best two-way player in the league. When both of them are out on the court, the Lakers always have a shot to win. The only problem is that neither of them has played 70 percent of the team's games since the 2019-20 season.
If LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't stay healthy, the Lakers will have a very shaky season. Injuries were one of the big reasons they were the seventh seed and won 43 games last year. LeBron dealing with a foot injury had plagued him in the playoffs.
The best ability is availability. Teams have the best shot at winning every game when their best players are out on the court. The Lakers do have enough depth to get by if James or Davis gets hurt but that would not be ideal.
The best shot that the Lakers have at winning it all is making sure that their star players are healthy come the postseason. Getting to the playoffs is a journey within itself but one where a lot of players have underlying injuries. If they stay healthy they have a great shot at winning it all.