3 Kwesi Adofo-Mensah mistakes that led to Vikings meltdown
The Minnesota Vikings have taken a turn for the worse this season in the second year of the current regime. Kevin O'Connell might be alright, but we are worried about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
By John Buhler
1. Doing business with the Detroit Lions in-division on multiple occasions
This is precisely why I have been out on Adofo-Mensah for the better part of two years now. He may have been new to the general manager game, but trading multiple times in-division with the Detroit Lions has me pulling all of my long, blonde hair out. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is exceptional at his job, and it seems like Adofo-Mensah has done everything he can to help him out.
When the Vikings made a trade with the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft, you know, the one that allowed for Detroit to draft Jameson Williams in the teens and the Vikings to take Lewis Cine out of Georgia with the last pick of the first round because of the Jared Goff trade with the Rams, I was speechless. I understand the theory behind moving back, but you should never more back than a few spots ... ever.
Not only did Cine not play for the Vikings as a rookie due to injury, but Adofo-Mensah traded with the Lions again at a pivotal stretch for both teams. Yes, we all thought they acquired a better player in tight end T.J. Hockenson at the deadline. Shortly after the deal, Detroit caught on fire, man. Dan Campbell's Lions became a frickin' wagon after that man, Hockenson is fine, but the Lions are on fire!
If you want to keep your job, you have to beat your division rivals, not openly help them win games.