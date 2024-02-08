3 last-chance trade ideas to save the Lakers
The trade deadline is approaching quickly. Here are three trades that the Lakers should make to improve their chances for an NBA title.
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching on Thursday, Feb. 8, so the Los Angeles Lakers must make some moves to put themselves back on track to title contenders. Since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, we have yet to see much improvement from the team.
The Lakers will enter the trade deadline with a 27-25 record sporting a rocky lineup that could make another postseason run. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing at an elite level that could dominate any team, but they still need the right role players to help. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Lakers make moves at the deadline on Thursday.
However, it was rumored earlier in the season that the organization was looking to trade D'Angelo Russell. But now it seems likely that the franchise will keep him because of his recent performance.
Who could the Lakers trade at the deadline?
It's not confirmed that Russell will be a Laker after the deadline. If the team wants to grab another star, however, they will likely have to give him up.
Rui Hachimura is a typical proposal, even though he is a big part of the team's versatility, along with Gabe Vincent, who has only made five appearances for the Lakers this season alone. In those five games, he was 11% from the 3-point range. Cam Reddish may also be up for grabs, as he has shown potential off the bench but still struggles to see the floor.
The organization also has a lot of draft stock to go around that can also be dealt with within these trades.
Lakers Trade No. 3: Making a deal for Dejounte Murray
The backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in Atlanta has been proven not to be successful. But for Los Angeles, adding Murray could turn things around quickly.
Murray is a young player with a high ceiling, and the price and player negotiations could be limitless. But to land Murray, it will require a lot for the Lakers to give up.
The Lakers could give up Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish — meanwhile, the Hawks hand over Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Through this trade, the Lakers would be giving away many assets to their team but ultimately getting two players who can shoot the ball efficiently and be playmakers. It is hard to see this trade happen but if the Lakers are that hungry to get Murray, it could be possible.
Lakers Trade No. 2: The return of Alex Caruso
Caruso was a key contributor on the Lakers 2020 championship team, an elite defender and a strong offensive player who can hold a team together.
In November, The Athletic's Jovan Buha ($) relayed that the Lakers would prefer to add Alex Caruso over Zach LaVine through the trade market. But it would take a few prime assets if they take a go at him.
The Bulls can gain Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2025 first-round draft pick. In contrast, the Lakers can add Caruso and Andre Drummond.
Lakers Trade No. 1: The duo out of Portland
The Trail Blazers are not having a season they want to remember. It could be possible to see Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant be sent off. While the two players are happy to be in Portland, their names can be brought into a trade for some stars out of LA.
Once again, we see a trade that would cost the Lakers some assets but also gain more depth for their bench. Grant has averaged 22.1 points in games with Brodgon, so it could be worth the trade for the Lakers.
Los Angeles would acquire Brogdon and Grant in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick.
It will be thrilling to see if the vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers, Rob Pelinka, pulls together a trade to make the Lakers a threat in the Western Conference.