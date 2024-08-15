3 last-minute LBs Bills can target to fill the void left by Matt Milano
By Lior Lampert
We've barely gotten through the preseason, and the Buffalo Bills' defensive unit is already battered and bruised. However, they may not be able to overcome the latest malady.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bills star linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and "will be out indefinitely."
What a massive blow for the Bills. Milano will undergo surgery "with the hope of trying to return later this season," as Schefter points out. The NFL insider suggested a potential December recovery timeline, though even that feels far-fetched.
On Tuesday, Milano left practice with an unspecified injury. Then, on Thursday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced the crushing bicep issue.
Milano suffered a season-ending leg fracture and torn ACL in Week 5 of 2023. Bills Mafia had been eagerly awaiting his return. Alas, this is a significant setback for the 30-year-old. Buffalo will be hard-pressed to replace the 2022 All-Pro.
With the 2024 campaign around the corner, there aren't many options on the open market for the Bills at this juncture in the offseason. Nonetheless, these three free agents present Buffalo with the best chance at replicating Milano's presence.
3. Anthony Barr
Anthony Barr may not be the four-time Pro Bowler he once was, but he can be serviceable for the Bills.
Like Milano, Barr is a plus athlete for his position. At 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, he moves incredibly well. The 2014 No. 9 overall pick has the physical traits to be a factor as a run or pass defender.
Barr played four games for the Minnesota Vikings last year, logging only one tackle and a fumble recovery across 48 snaps. But he proved he could still line up against opposing tight ends, illustrated by his 82.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grade ($).
For a more extensive, albeit less current, sample size, Barr appeared in 14 contests for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He recorded 58 combined tackles (two for loss), two fumble recoveries, one sack and a pass deflection.
While Barr isn't a one-for-one alternative for Milano, that's okay because none of the players available to them are.
2. Zach Cunningham
Zach Cunningham is only four years removed from posting a league-leading 164 total tackles. Since then, injuries have plagued his career, limiting him to 33-of-51 regular-season matches.
Cunningham has been bouncing around during the previously-mentioned stretch, suiting up for three different teams. Finally, he could find a home in Buffalo sans Milano.
Most recently, Cunningham spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He produced 85 total tackles (two for loss), broke up four passes and recovered a fumble. His efforts earned him solid all-around PFF remarks, demonstrating his versatility.
Despite not being as recognized as Barr in terms of accolades, Cunningham has more juice at this stage of their respective journeys. The latter would be a solid addition for Buffalo as he enters his age-30 campaign.
1. Shaquille Leonard
Shaquille Leonard is undoubtedly the most decorated candidate of the bunch for Buffalo. The three-time All-Pro and former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year is no longer at the height of his powers, but he can help.
After shockingly getting released by the Indianapolis Colts mid-season in 2023, Leonard landed with the Eagles. His stint in Philly was lackluster, at best, but maybe another change of scenery could change things.
Leonard's time in Indy ran its course. Despite this, the Eagles ostensibly weren't an ideal spot for the veteran linebacker to end up. Additionally, he's dealt with multiple injuries since 2022, including a concerning vertebral disc bulge that required surgery. Perhaps being another year removed from the damage will help him regain his dominant form. At the very least, it's worth gambling on if you're the Bills.